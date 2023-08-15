How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Will more housing at UVM mean more students in the city of Burlington?

Yet another housing project is in the works for UVM. City leaders and students say they're...
Yet another housing project is in the works for UVM. City leaders and students say they're happy about more housing, but only if enrollment stays the same.(Rendering provided)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Yet another housing project is in the works for students at the University of Vermont. The school plans to build a new unit to house 540 students next to the Doubletree Hotel in South Burlington. This marks the third major project planned or proposed by the university in just a few years.

But some are concerned more student housing will lead to higher enrollment.

“The first issue with on-campus students is fundamentally with residential life there is a serious overcrowing issue,” said Aspen Overy, a student at UVM who is also a part of the Burlington Tenants Union.

When Overy heard UVM was putting in new housing for undergraduate juniors and seniors, they were all for it, but only under the condition that UVM stops bringing in more students.

“We have already seen triples are being taken over. People are really being packed in. It’s really good to have new housing, but if UVM doesn’t pair that with stopping every single class being the largest class ever, then it only fixes the problem for a couple years,” Overy said.

UVM says it has no plans to grow beyond the current number of undergrad students. They have admitted around 3,000 new students every year with last fall being the highest in more than 10 years.

Administrators say they’re trying to be good neighbors by building new housing to alleviate the demand for rental units in Burlington.

“There is a much greater demand, especially from upper-class students, to have their own kitchen, to have their own individual bedrooms. Helping Burlington, as well, of course, a lot of our students live in Burlington. So the hope is we can open up some more room there, as well,” said Richard Cate, the vice president for finance and administration at UVM.

Some city councilors in Burlington and South Burlington hope for that, too. They are in favor of opening up more housing, but only under the condition that the school caps enrollment.

Burlington City Council Chair Joan Shannon says the council has already turned down the school’s request to convert it’s Trinity Campus to more student housing.

“That was a request that would allow increased enrollment. It will allow more housing for freshmen and sophomores. More housing for freshmen and sophomores will lead to more juniors and seniors living in the neighborhoods,” said Shannon, D-Burlington City Council.

Despite concerns about more students from city leaders, it’s also important to note that one economic study says UVM generates more than $1 billion in economic activity in Vermont.

Related Stories:

UVM adding new housing for undergrads on campus

UVM breaks ground on new housing for faculty, staff, students

UVM to invest $22M in South Burlington housing

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Vorsteveld
Swimmer hit in Lake Champlain by suspected boater under the influence
Donald Hurley
Vt. man faces charges including negligent driving, trying to elude police
Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.
Police identify driver killed in Mendon crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll

Latest News

An online clothing brand based in Vermont is on a mission to promote representation. Our...
How schools and online businesses are promoting diversity for the younger generation
Students will soon return to campus at UVM and the school is working to make sure they are...
How UVM is working to address student concerns about safety in Burlington
Bradford Resilience was a pandemic-era commission set up in Bradford to address the needs of...
Bradford commission on pandemic needs regroups to focus on homelessness
An online clothing brand based in Vermont is on a mission to promote representation in the...
How schools and online businesses are promoting diversity for the younger generation