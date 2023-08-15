BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Northern sections of Vermont and New York lucked out and got another nice day today! Even southern areas that saw some wet weather earlier will continue to see a mainly dry evening. An area of low pressure will approach from the Ohio Valley tonight, bringing us renewed chances for showers into Wednesday morning.

Some parts of northern New York could see additional showers develop during the overnight hours, but they will hold off until Wednesday morning for the most part across Vermont. These showers will be light, scattered and mainly during the first part of the day. Clouds will start to decrease in some areas during the afternoon. Like today, areas that see more sun will see warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be another quiet, pleasant day. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s to low 80s under a partly cloudy sky. The next chance for more widespread rain will arrive Friday. A frontal system will bring the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms through the day. A cold front will bring a drop in humidity and comfortable conditions for Saturday.

The weekend is still looking pleasant and mainly dry. Temperatures look a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.