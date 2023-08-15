How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! The further south you go today, the better the opportunity you’ll see rain showers. It looks like most of the rain should generally be limited to the first half of the day. Afterward, the southern half of the region sees stubborn cloud cover that should keep their afternoon highs in the 60s. The far northern portions of the area could get in on a few patches of sunshine that will allow for afternoon highs to climb into the 70s. Tonight, most will look at mostly cloudy skies overhead with overnight lows in the 60s.

There could be another resurgence of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning otherwise, most of midweek looks rather pleasant and dry. Both Wednesday and Thursday look to be mainly dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year ranging from the 70s to the low 80s each day. We could see another round of rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.

The good news is the weekend and early next week are looking pretty good. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s for each of those three days.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Vorsteveld
Swimmer hit in Lake Champlain by suspected boater under the influence
Donald Hurley
Vt. man faces charges including negligent driving, trying to elude police
Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.
Police identify driver killed in Mendon crash
A family had to be assisted out of the Winooski River in Richmond after they were stranded when...
Rafters rescued from Winooski River in Richmond
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll

Latest News

Jess with your Max Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
7 Day Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your Monday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast