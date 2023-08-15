BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! The further south you go today, the better the opportunity you’ll see rain showers. It looks like most of the rain should generally be limited to the first half of the day. Afterward, the southern half of the region sees stubborn cloud cover that should keep their afternoon highs in the 60s. The far northern portions of the area could get in on a few patches of sunshine that will allow for afternoon highs to climb into the 70s. Tonight, most will look at mostly cloudy skies overhead with overnight lows in the 60s.

There could be another resurgence of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning otherwise, most of midweek looks rather pleasant and dry. Both Wednesday and Thursday look to be mainly dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year ranging from the 70s to the low 80s each day. We could see another round of rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday.

The good news is the weekend and early next week are looking pretty good. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s for each of those three days.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

