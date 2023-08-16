How to help
Can you help police identify robbery suspect?

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: St. Johnsbury Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery in the Northeast Kingdom.

It happened at the Domino’s Pizza on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Johnsbury Police say the robber ran off toward the railroad tracks.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the person or with information on the robbery is asked to the call police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-2314.

