Can you help police identify robbery suspect?

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery in the Northeast Kingdom.

It happened at the Domino’s Pizza on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Johnsbury Police say the robber ran off toward the railroad tracks.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the person or with information on the robbery is asked to the call police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-2314.

