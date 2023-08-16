CCV offers half off tuition for certain degrees starting this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to a new program at the Community College of Vermont, students in more than 20 high-demand fields can enroll for only half the price.

This $4 million funding from the Vermont legislature to offset tuition is presently just for this school year.

Lindsay Lott switched careers from social work to early childhood education, so she’s getting her degree from the Community College of Vermont. She’s the director of an After School Program, and she says in the field, the applicant pool is small and the demand for care is large.

“The need was always there, but now that we’ve kind of opened our doors a little bit more, and we can take on more of these kiddos, it’s yeah, we’ve been able to take on I think almost 15 extra kiddos which is a pretty big deal in a small town,” said Lott.

There’s a critical workforce need for childhood educators in Vermont. Data from the state’s Bright Futures Information System shows there was a 14% decline in individuals working in regulated childcare settings from 2018 to 2020.

Currently, CCV Associate Academic Dean Leslie Johnson says there are job openings in all regulated childcare centers statewide.

“We know that folks who work in these fields are making wages that are not the highest and part of the equation to increasing those wages is higher education,” said Johnson.

Johnson also says the early childhood education program at CCV has doubled since 2019, largely due to different financial investments and grants to make it more accessible.

“The key is then retaining those folks. Once they have that education, getting them to stay in that field,” said Johnson.

The college says this demonstrates how affordability plays a major role in a student’s decision to receive higher education, especially in Vermont, which has historically low rates of students seeking higher education compared to the K-12 graduation rate.

Early childhood education is one of 20 fields now eligible for a 50% tuition reduction at CCV. Other fields include healthcare and IT, to name a few. Enrolled students would now pay $140 a credit.

“What’s interesting is that $140 brings us right into the average of community college tuition nationally,” said CCV President Joyce Judy.

Judy explains Vermont historically operates a model different than other states when it comes to funding public higher education, with comparatively lower funding from the state and a higher reliance on tuition.

With this new and extra chunk of funding from the state, she says the goal is to encourage students to save money on their education in the hopes of setting them up for a job right here in the green mountain state.

“Our students are Vermonters. They are staying in Vermont. The best thing we can do is invest in them and help them become good employees because they’re not coming in for a couple of years. They are going to be here,” said Judy.

Judy also says they are already on track to use $2 million of the $4 million for enrollment this fall.

