How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dartmouth Health researchers working on new COVID nasal spray vaccine

Researchers at Dartmouth Health are working with the National Institutes of Health to produce...
Researchers at Dartmouth Health are working with the National Institutes of Health to produce the first nasal spray vaccine for COVID-19.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Researchers at Dartmouth Health are working with the National Institutes of Health to produce the first nasal spray vaccine for COVID-19.

“Developing immunity, developing protection in the respiratory tract which is the site COVID infection occurs,” said Dr. Peter Wright, an infectious disease and international health specialist at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Wright is leading the research in the Upper Valley into the nasal spray vaccine. It would be similar to the one already being administered to fight against the flu.

Wright says building immunity in the nose could play a big role in limiting the transmission of the virus.

“Might have a real impact on the spread of the virus in the community, of the country or globally,” Wright said.

The nasal spray vaccine, which is being tested in hamsters, is similar to the shot in that it contains the coronavirus spike protein. But Wright says there are practical advantages to a spray vaccine compared to the shot.

“Easier to give, it should be much less expensive and it should be quite heat-stable,” he said.

That means very cold storage needed for the shot would not be necessary. That fact alone would likely be a big advantage for parts of the world where a vaccine is harder to get.

“I think the unique advantage might be globally and for the developing world,” Wright said.

Clinical trials in humans are set to begin in about six months. If all goes well, the vaccine could be ready for market within one-and-a-half to two years.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

Local leaders and organizations are looking forward to new funding from the Environmental Bond...
How new funding for climate projects in New York could help the North Country
Aug. 16 is Bennington Battle Day. The holiday commemorates the day 246 years ago when colonial...
Bennington Battle Day and Vermont’s role in the Revolutionary War
Were your household treasures damaged by flooding? You can get some help from a specialized team.
Help for Vermonters whose treasures were damaged by flooding
The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will screen 118 films across six screens around town.
Vermont festival that highlights amateur filmmakers celebrates 9th year