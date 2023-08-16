Dartmouth Health researchers working on new COVID nasal spray vaccine

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Researchers at Dartmouth Health are working with the National Institutes of Health to produce the first nasal spray vaccine for COVID-19.

“Developing immunity, developing protection in the respiratory tract which is the site COVID infection occurs,” said Dr. Peter Wright, an infectious disease and international health specialist at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Wright is leading the research in the Upper Valley into the nasal spray vaccine. It would be similar to the one already being administered to fight against the flu.

Wright says building immunity in the nose could play a big role in limiting the transmission of the virus.

“Might have a real impact on the spread of the virus in the community, of the country or globally,” Wright said.

The nasal spray vaccine, which is being tested in hamsters, is similar to the shot in that it contains the coronavirus spike protein. But Wright says there are practical advantages to a spray vaccine compared to the shot.

“Easier to give, it should be much less expensive and it should be quite heat-stable,” he said.

That means very cold storage needed for the shot would not be necessary. That fact alone would likely be a big advantage for parts of the world where a vaccine is harder to get.

“I think the unique advantage might be globally and for the developing world,” Wright said.

Clinical trials in humans are set to begin in about six months. If all goes well, the vaccine could be ready for market within one-and-a-half to two years.

