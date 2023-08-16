How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Does the record rainfall this summer mean lots of snow this winter?

After a record-breaking summer of rain, are we on track for a winter with lots of snow? - File...
After a record-breaking summer of rain, are we on track for a winter with lots of snow? - File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a record-breaking summer of rain, are we on track for a winter with lots of snow? Not necessarily.

The National Weather Service says a rainy summer doesn’t have any impact on how snowy the winter will be.

The strong El Nino pattern or warmer than normal temperatures across the equator in the Pacific Ocean can impact our weather but that isn’t an indicator of what winter will be like.

Instead, we need to wait to find out if we’ll get slammed with snow, too.

“You can always see things like that only seven to 10 days out. So with any real certainty, and that tends to have more influence on the weather in New England, in Northern New York than it does, you know, things like El Nino, which is easier to see at longer time ranges,” said Maureen Hastings of the National Weather Service in Burlington.

El Nino could lead to above-average temperatures this winter which the weather service says could cause more mixed precipitation like sleet and freezing rain at lower elevations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

Veterinarians in our area say ticks and fleas this year are worse than they’ve ever been.
Veterinarians say ticks and fleas are worse than ever this year
Vermont State University needs more students, but enrollment is going down. - File photo
Trouble ahead? Enrollment declining at newly branded Vermont State University
Vermont State University needs more students, but enrollment is going down. Seven Days' Anne...
Trouble ahead? Enrollment declining at newly branded Vermont State University
About a dozen seniors are still waiting to return to the Gary Residence in Montpelier after...
Seniors displaced by flooding still waiting to return to residential care facility