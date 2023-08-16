Does the record rainfall this summer mean lots of snow this winter?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a record-breaking summer of rain, are we on track for a winter with lots of snow? Not necessarily.

The National Weather Service says a rainy summer doesn’t have any impact on how snowy the winter will be.

The strong El Nino pattern or warmer than normal temperatures across the equator in the Pacific Ocean can impact our weather but that isn’t an indicator of what winter will be like.

Instead, we need to wait to find out if we’ll get slammed with snow, too.

“You can always see things like that only seven to 10 days out. So with any real certainty, and that tends to have more influence on the weather in New England, in Northern New York than it does, you know, things like El Nino, which is easier to see at longer time ranges,” said Maureen Hastings of the National Weather Service in Burlington.

El Nino could lead to above-average temperatures this winter which the weather service says could cause more mixed precipitation like sleet and freezing rain at lower elevations.

