Green Mountain Power warns of potential scam calls

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The influx happened yesterday, but Vermonters should continue using caution when answering calls.

According to GMP, the scammers will demand immediate payment over the phone and threaten to shut off the power if you don’t comply.

GMP says hang up on these callers and report the callers to their customer service department.

