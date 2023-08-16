Help for Vermonters whose treasures were damaged by flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Were your household treasures damaged by flooding? You can get some help from a specialized team.

Experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force are coming to Vermont with a program called Save Your Family Treasures from the Smithsonian Institution.

Flood victims can learn how to save, protect and recover their treasures.

Here’s when and what disaster recovery centers you can find the Save Your Family Treasures team at this Friday and Saturday:

Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641: Fri., Aug. 18, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Aug. 19, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Northern Vermont University-McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Rd, Johnson, VT 05656: Fri., Aug. 18, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St, Montpelier, VT 05602: Fri., Aug. 18, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Sat. Aug. 19, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.