How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Help for Vermonters whose treasures were damaged by flooding

Were your household treasures damaged by flooding? You can get some help from a specialized team.
Were your household treasures damaged by flooding? You can get some help from a specialized team.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Were your household treasures damaged by flooding? You can get some help from a specialized team.

Experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force are coming to Vermont with a program called Save Your Family Treasures from the Smithsonian Institution.

Flood victims can learn how to save, protect and recover their treasures.

Here’s when and what disaster recovery centers you can find the Save Your Family Treasures team at this Friday and Saturday:

  • Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641: Fri., Aug. 18, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Aug. 19, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
  • Northern Vermont University-McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Rd, Johnson, VT 05656: Fri., Aug. 18, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Sat., Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St, Montpelier, VT 05602: Fri., Aug. 18, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Sat. Aug. 19, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

The ninth annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival begins next week.
Vermont festival that highlights amateur filmmakers celebrates 9th year
Aug. 16 is Bennington Battle Day.
Bennington Battle Day and Vermont’s role in the Revolutionary War
Immigration officials say a former Brazilian military police officer who was convicted of...
Former Brazilian military police officer convicted in 2015 deaths arrested in New Hampshire
Vermont's nine FEMA flooding recovery centers have new hours starting Wednesday. - File photo
New hours for FEMA disaster recovery centers in Vermont