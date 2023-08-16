How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Local leaders react to Trump indictment developments

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Chris Sununu and Senator Peter Welch offered remarks reacting to the latest developments in Former President Trumps indictment.

“This is a grand jury in a very conservative state that said this guy needs to be indicted, right? This isn’t just the Department of Justice and the idea that it’s all politicized, this is a grand jury in Georgia of all states, which again, kind of doubles down on the idea that this guy can’t win in November,” said Governor Sununu.

“The case outlined by D.A. Willis presents example after example of unacceptable behavior by the former president and his co-conspirators: deception, intimidation, and a total disregard for the sanctity of the vote,” said Senator Welch.

President Trump on the other hand is claiming that democracy is dead in America following the announcement of a fourth set of charges he will face. This comes just days before the first GOP debate, which is not yet certain of a Trump appearance.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Burlington Police are outside a home in the city’s New North End where an alleged burglar is...
Alleged burglar barricaded in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours

Latest News

Governor Chris Sununu and Senator Peter Welch offered remarks reacting to the latest...
Local leaders react to Trump indictment developments
Thanks to a new program at the Community College of Vermont, students in more than 20...
CCV offers half off tuition for certain degrees starting this year
Green Mountain Power
Green Mountain Power warns of potential scam calls
Green Mountain Power is issuing a warning after a surge in scam calls impersonating the utility.
Green Mountain Power warns of potential scam calls