Local leaders react to Trump indictment developments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Chris Sununu and Senator Peter Welch offered remarks reacting to the latest developments in Former President Trumps indictment.

“This is a grand jury in a very conservative state that said this guy needs to be indicted, right? This isn’t just the Department of Justice and the idea that it’s all politicized, this is a grand jury in Georgia of all states, which again, kind of doubles down on the idea that this guy can’t win in November,” said Governor Sununu.

“The case outlined by D.A. Willis presents example after example of unacceptable behavior by the former president and his co-conspirators: deception, intimidation, and a total disregard for the sanctity of the vote,” said Senator Welch.

President Trump on the other hand is claiming that democracy is dead in America following the announcement of a fourth set of charges he will face. This comes just days before the first GOP debate, which is not yet certain of a Trump appearance.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.