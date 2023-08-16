New Hampshire veterans will be eligible for breast cancer screenings

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Veterans are soon going to have access to expanded benefits thanks to a local senator.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan cosponsored the Service Act to help veterans exposed to toxic substances get breast cancer screenings earlier.

Thanks to the policy change, veterans under 40 who were exposed to things like burn pits are now eligible for risk assessments and mamograms at the VA.

Veterans can get these screenings regardless of age, symptoms, family history, or VA health enrollment.

