New hours for FEMA disaster recovery centers in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s nine FEMA flooding recovery centers have new hours starting Wednesday.

The centers will now be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.

You can find other FEMA recovery centers around the state in Barton, Barre, Danville, Jamaica, Johnson, Montpelier, Rutland, Springfield and Waterbury. Click here for the latest list of locations and their addresses.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.