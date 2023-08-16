How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New hours for FEMA disaster recovery centers in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s nine FEMA flooding recovery centers have new hours starting Wednesday.

The centers will now be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.

You can find other FEMA recovery centers around the state in Barton, Barre, Danville, Jamaica, Johnson, Montpelier, Rutland, Springfield and Waterbury. Click here for the latest list of locations and their addresses.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

Police investigating a murder in the North Country are asking area residents to check any...
Police investigating NY murder ask public to check surveillance video, garbage
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Vermont's nine FEMA flooding recovery centers have new hours starting Wednesday.
New hours for FEMA disaster recovery centers in Vermont
Surveillance photo
Can you help police identify robbery suspect?