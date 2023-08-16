How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Officials warn of student loan forgiveness scams

No action is needed to receive the discharge
Officials warn of student loan forgiveness scams
Officials warn of student loan forgiveness scams(INVESTIGATETV)
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The U.S. Department of Education has announced 804,000 student loan borrowers are eligible for $39 billion in debt relief.

White House Senior Communications Advisor Rachel Thomas said this loan forgiveness is part of a one-time account adjustment to address past failures in the student loan program.

Thomas said this new program will benefit borrowers who have been in income-driven repayment plans and paying for 20 to 25 years.

“If borrowers are eligible for this relief, they will get emails from federal student aid. Those are the emails that will notify them they’re eligible for relief without doing anything,” she explained.

Thomas added no action is needed by borrowers and cautioned that any communication requiring action may be a scam.

“So, I encourage borrowers who do receive these emails to make sure it says, ‘you don’t have to take any action to get this relief,’” Thomas said. “Borrowers should always be aware of scammers. Never share their personal information or passwords with any entities. They can also go to studentaid.gov to make sure that their contact information is the most up to date –so they can be directly contacted by federal student aid.”

The Federal Student Aid website has further information on how to avoid student loan forgiveness scams and other information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

FILE - This Saturday March 1, 2003, photo obtained by The Associated Press shows Khalid Shaikh...
Plea negotiations could mean no 9/11 defendants face the death penalty, the US tells families
Morgan Wallen arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the...
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ tied for second place for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard chart
Researchers at Dartmouth Health are working with the National Institutes of Health to produce...
Dartmouth Health researchers working on new COVID nasal spray vaccine
Local leaders and organizations are looking forward to new funding from the Environmental Bond...
How new funding for climate projects in New York could help the North Country