Police investigating brazen burglaries at Stowe businesses

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say thieves targeted at least two Stowe stores in one night. The businesses are tallying up their losses, which they say add up to thousands of dollars.

The burglars were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Mirror Mirror, a luxury beauty shop and day spa in Stowe.

“It’s such a shock. It’s such a small town, cozy and not a lot of crime... So it’s definitely a big shock and a big hit and you just feel violated,” said Anna Schmitt, the chief operating officer at Mirror Mirror.

Schmitt says when employees arrived at the store Wednesday morning, they found the door open, and all of their designer sunglasses, jewelry and money from cash registers gone.

“It’s unsettling to think that it’s maybe someone that’s been in here amongst us and we had no idea,” Schmitt said.

Just up the road, staff at the Notchbrook convenience store say they were hit, too.

“I got a call this morning from one of the cashiers, the opening cashier and said the drawer was open, the money was gone. Took a couple of cartons of cigarettes, as well,” said Robert Bourne, the manager of the Notchbrook convenience store.

According to Stowe Police, these types of crimes are becoming more frequent.

Det. Lt. Frederick Whitcomb says they are following leads and believe the break-ins were done by the same two people.

“When things like this happen, it does make you feel like you’ve been betrayed or violated by perpetrators that are generally coming in to grab things quickly... From what I’ve seen lately the trend is things that they can trade or sell for money, and trade for drugs, and it’s worse than I’ve ever seen it in my almost 25 years,” Whitcomb said.

While police are in the early stages of their investigation, the businesses say they’ll take extra precautions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We have cameras and locks, maybe doubling down on those, getting more cameras, better locks, higher security systems,” Schmitt said.

“I think we’re just going to be a little bit more cautious about it. It’s kind of a different vibe change, right? These things are starting to happen in an area where it’s kind of unexpected, so you’ve just got to adapt,” Bourne said.

Stowe Police say if you have any information about these break-ins to report it to them. Whitcomb says to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

