Police investigating NY murder ask public to check surveillance video, garbage

INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police investigating a murder in the North Country are asking area residents to check any surveillance video they may have and to watch for anything suspicious on their property.

David Chenier, 32, of Indian Lake, was found dead of gunshot wounds to the chest and neck on Saturday at a home on Big Brook Road.

Ann Favro, 57, of Saranac Lake, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the case.

Police say Favro was driving a blue 2002 Jeep Wrangler between Big Brook Road, Indian Lake and Blue Mountain Lake, where it was captured by surveillance cameras.

Now, they’re asking any residents or businesses in the area with surveillance or game cameras to review their video from Aug. 12 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to see if they caught the Jeep on camera.

They’re also asking property owners along State Route 28/30 in Long Lake and Blue Mountain Lake to check their outside garbage containers and watch for anything suspicious on their property.

They say if you find anything, don’t touch it and call the state police.

Anyone who spots the vehicle in their video or locates items on their property that could pertain to this case is asked to call the state police at 518-873-2750.

