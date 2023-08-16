Prevent Child Abuse Vermont takes annual walk fundraiser online

How to help
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont is moving its annual fundraising walk online.
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A major fundraiser for a Montpelier nonprofit is switching gears following last month’s flooding.

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont says after losing all of their supplies for their annual awareness walk and losing their location on the Statehouse lawn, organizers are now planning for an online donation event instead.

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont encourages folks to still do their own walks with their teams to help raise money.

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the year for the group which says it lost nearly $80,000 worth of product from the flooding.

“Every nonprofit is having these conversations. Whether they were personally affected or whether they want to approach their fundraising in a respectful way. Still keeping their programs going. We have had some great support from people, like the Vermont Community Foundation, Montpelier Alive and some other local donors that have really come through,” said Mary Thon of Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.

The walk typically brings in around $100,000 and Prevent Child Abuse Vermont says fundraising is critical now, as families are experiencing more stress than ever. Click here for more information.

