Rutland Regional Medical Center expands visiting hours

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Expanded visiting hours and other improvements are back in place at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The hospital says the Allen Street entrance has reopened after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic. Patients had been using the outpatient rehab entrance as the main entrance but that’s once again being used for patients accessing those services.

Visitor hours at Rutland Regional have also been expanded to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. after being reduced during COVID.

Click here for the latest on RRMC’s visitation policy.

