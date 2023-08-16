How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Rutland Regional Medical Center expands visiting hours

Expanded visiting hours and other improvements are back in place at the Rutland Regional...
Expanded visiting hours and other improvements are back in place at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Expanded visiting hours and other improvements are back in place at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The hospital says the Allen Street entrance has reopened after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic. Patients had been using the outpatient rehab entrance as the main entrance but that’s once again being used for patients accessing those services.

Visitor hours at Rutland Regional have also been expanded to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. after being reduced during COVID.

Click here for the latest on RRMC’s visitation policy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

A major fundraiser for a Montpelier nonprofit is switching gears following last month’s flooding.
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont takes annual walk fundraiser online
Towns and individuals across the state are starting to receive FEMA funding. In Addison County,...
The struggle to reopen roads after flooding in Hancock
After a record-breaking summer of rain, are we on track for a winter with lots of snow? Not...
Does the record rainfall this summer mean lots of snow this winter?
Marie LaCourse took part in a study at the UVM Medical Center looking at whether an...
UVM Medical Center research could boost quality of life for cancer patients