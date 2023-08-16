How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

The struggle to reopen roads after flooding in Hancock

By Laura Ullman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Towns and individuals across the state are starting to receive FEMA funding. In Addison County, that isn’t the case.

In July, Hancock flooded and the ground became saturated. But the real damage wasn’t done until August when Hancock received what residents say was 3.5 inches of rain in just 40 minutes.

“It was torrential, the water was up over these culverts, here, flooding over the culverts, washing out onto the road in great quantities,” Hancock Road Commissioner Dan Perera said.

The water rushed from the basin, down the mountain and took out roads, culverts and bridges. One of those who lost their driveway is Scott Gillette.

“It took out the road and then took out my driveway, and where I’m standing now is about the edge of my driveway previously,” Gillette said.

Three roads in Hancock are up to the town to fix. Emergency vehicles are now able to access the few dozen homes off the roads, but come winter, if they aren’t fixed, snowplows won’t be able to clear the roads.

“I’m safe now, but when winter comes I won’t be able to get heating oil into my house, and I can’t get fire and rescue in either,” Gillette said.

Gillette estimates it will cost about $30,000 to fix his driveway and Road Commissioner Perera predicts it will cost anywhere from $200,000-$300,000 to fix those roads in town.

“For this August event, I don’t believe federal disaster status has been assigned yet. We could really use it because we will not have any external funding for this if it’s not declared a disaster,” Perera said.

The town and individuals will have to pay out of pocket. The town has some money set aside to pay for contractors now but will have to take a loan out to pursue future projects. There are still four state roads that are still closed. One of those is Route 125 in Hancock where the bridge is the only way to go east or west from the town.

“They got two cars, they got one on that side, one on this side. A lot of people work in the valley down here, it’s a long ways around, so that’s why I let them park in my yard,” said Joe Shaw of Hancock.

Shaw lets his neighbors park on his lawn and walk across a temporary bridge to the other side to drive their second cars to get to work, otherwise, it’s a 45-minute detour.

Perera says that the bridge repair should be done around next week but the flash flooding today destroyed the bed they had laid out to repair.

The town is still preparing bids for contractors to fix the damage, but since the emergency repairs, there has been no progress. There’s no saying when the bid will be accepted, or when the repairs will be done.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

A major fundraiser for a Montpelier nonprofit is switching gears following last month’s flooding.
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont takes annual walk fundraiser online
Towns and individuals across the state are starting to receive FEMA funding. In Addison County,...
The struggle to reopen roads after flooding in Hancock
Expanded visiting hours and other improvements are back in place at the Rutland Regional...
Rutland Regional Medical Center expands visiting hours
After a record-breaking summer of rain, are we on track for a winter with lots of snow? Not...
Does the record rainfall this summer mean lots of snow this winter?
Marie LaCourse took part in a study at the UVM Medical Center looking at whether an...
UVM Medical Center research could boost quality of life for cancer patients