The struggle to reopen roads after flooding in Hancock

HANCOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Towns and individuals across the state are starting to receive FEMA funding. In Addison County, that isn’t the case.

In July, Hancock flooded and the ground became saturated. But the real damage wasn’t done until August when Hancock received what residents say was 3.5 inches of rain in just 40 minutes.

“It was torrential, the water was up over these culverts, here, flooding over the culverts, washing out onto the road in great quantities,” Hancock Road Commissioner Dan Perera said.

The water rushed from the basin, down the mountain and took out roads, culverts and bridges. One of those who lost their driveway is Scott Gillette.

“It took out the road and then took out my driveway, and where I’m standing now is about the edge of my driveway previously,” Gillette said.

Three roads in Hancock are up to the town to fix. Emergency vehicles are now able to access the few dozen homes off the roads, but come winter, if they aren’t fixed, snowplows won’t be able to clear the roads.

“I’m safe now, but when winter comes I won’t be able to get heating oil into my house, and I can’t get fire and rescue in either,” Gillette said.

Gillette estimates it will cost about $30,000 to fix his driveway and Road Commissioner Perera predicts it will cost anywhere from $200,000-$300,000 to fix those roads in town.

“For this August event, I don’t believe federal disaster status has been assigned yet. We could really use it because we will not have any external funding for this if it’s not declared a disaster,” Perera said.

The town and individuals will have to pay out of pocket. The town has some money set aside to pay for contractors now but will have to take a loan out to pursue future projects. There are still four state roads that are still closed. One of those is Route 125 in Hancock where the bridge is the only way to go east or west from the town.

“They got two cars, they got one on that side, one on this side. A lot of people work in the valley down here, it’s a long ways around, so that’s why I let them park in my yard,” said Joe Shaw of Hancock.

Shaw lets his neighbors park on his lawn and walk across a temporary bridge to the other side to drive their second cars to get to work, otherwise, it’s a 45-minute detour.

Perera says that the bridge repair should be done around next week but the flash flooding today destroyed the bed they had laid out to repair.

The town is still preparing bids for contractors to fix the damage, but since the emergency repairs, there has been no progress. There’s no saying when the bid will be accepted, or when the repairs will be done.

