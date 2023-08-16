How to help
Trouble ahead? Enrollment declining at newly branded Vermont State University

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trouble for the newly branded Vermont State University-- there are not enough students.

Anne Wallace Allen is digging into the enrollment numbers for our media partners at Seven Days. She told our Darren Perron about what she found. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here to read Anne Wallace Allen’s story in Seven Days.

