Vermont festival that highlights amateur filmmakers celebrates 9th year

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The ninth annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival begins next week.

This year, the festival will screen 118 films across six screens around town. That includes about a dozen Vermont-made films and projects from countries all around the world.

Organizers say their mission is to highlight first- and second-time filmmakers who don’t get as much exposure at larger festivals.

“Whether you’re bringing a feature film or a short film, everybody gets to the kind of exposure that gives them a shot going forward. For many of our filmmakers. And this is a big opportunity for them to be discovered, and it’s all about their work,” organizer Lloyd Komesar said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni's full conversation with Lloyd Komesar.

The festival runs Aug. 23-27.

