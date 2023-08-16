How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont offers EV incentives to those who lost their cars to flooding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who lost their wheels because of the water could be eligible for an eco-friendly upgrade.

Governor Phil Scott, in collaboration with the Agency of Transportation, is offering expanded incentives for some Vermonters to get an electric vehicle.

The Replace Your Ride program offers $5,000 for people who swapped their gas or diesel vehicle for a cleaner alternative. The eligibility has been expanded to include flood-damaged vehicles.

If you are purchasing a new plug in vehicle, there could be another $1000 dollars worth of incentives.

The MileageSmart Program, the state’s high-efficiency used vehicle program which provides up to 25% of a vehicle’s price, will automatically provide a full $5,000 incentive to Vermonters replacing a flood-damaged vehicle.

All of the programs can be bundled, meaning Vermonters can get up to $11,000 off the price of a new Plug-in EV and up to $10,000 off the price of a used Plug-in EV.

“As we continue responding to this summer’s weather events, we remain focused on transitioning to an electric future, including in the transportation sector,” said Governor Scott. “My team has been focused on making EVs a priority for years, and we will continue to take the lead on these efforts.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Burlington Police are outside a home in the city’s New North End where an alleged burglar is...
Alleged burglar barricaded in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours

Latest News

FILE
Local leaders react to Trump indictment developments
Governor Chris Sununu and Senator Peter Welch offered remarks reacting to the latest...
Local leaders react to Trump indictment developments
Thanks to a new program at the Community College of Vermont, students in more than 20...
CCV offers half off tuition for certain degrees starting this year
Green Mountain Power
Green Mountain Power warns of potential scam calls
Green Mountain Power is issuing a warning after a surge in scam calls impersonating the utility.
Green Mountain Power warns of potential scam calls