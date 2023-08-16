Vermont offers EV incentives to those who lost their cars to flooding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who lost their wheels because of the water could be eligible for an eco-friendly upgrade.

Governor Phil Scott, in collaboration with the Agency of Transportation, is offering expanded incentives for some Vermonters to get an electric vehicle.

The Replace Your Ride program offers $5,000 for people who swapped their gas or diesel vehicle for a cleaner alternative. The eligibility has been expanded to include flood-damaged vehicles.

If you are purchasing a new plug in vehicle, there could be another $1000 dollars worth of incentives.

The MileageSmart Program, the state’s high-efficiency used vehicle program which provides up to 25% of a vehicle’s price, will automatically provide a full $5,000 incentive to Vermonters replacing a flood-damaged vehicle.

All of the programs can be bundled, meaning Vermonters can get up to $11,000 off the price of a new Plug-in EV and up to $10,000 off the price of a used Plug-in EV.

“As we continue responding to this summer’s weather events, we remain focused on transitioning to an electric future, including in the transportation sector,” said Governor Scott. “My team has been focused on making EVs a priority for years, and we will continue to take the lead on these efforts.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.