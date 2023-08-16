Veterinarians say ticks and fleas are worse than ever this year

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Veterinarians in our area say ticks and fleas this year are worse than they’ve ever been. That means protecting your pets-- and the rest of your family-- is more important than ever.

If you’ve ever had to remove ticks or fleas from your cat or dog, you know that the fight to keep your furry friends bug-free and healthy is a never-ending battle.

“Around our house, there’s plenty of ticks. He’s a light-colored dog so we can see them when they’re crawling on him,” said Jim Usher of Essex.

Veterinarians in our area agree and say that every year, the number of pets they treat for the parasites goes up.

“I think every year I probably diagnose more tick-borne diseases. Today, I already had two patients that were diagnosed with two more diseases,” said Dr. Erin Forbes of the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association.

Although tick season used to be just spring and summer, vets say it’s an issue pet owners may now have to treat for year-round.

“We definitely see a lot of ticks in this area. Every summer I see them, but I also see that honestly all throughout the whole year,” Forbes said.

Veterinarians say any tick and flea medicine or treatment is better than the potential consequences, such as Lyme disease, which could not only harm your pet but also be transmitted to other household members.

“There are also diseases like anaplasmosis and ehrlichiosis. Fleas can cause anemia,” Forbes said.

“Of course, fleas, you don’t want those in your house. He gets a monthly tablet that’s just chewable,” Usher said.

“There are several products and there’s also topical tick prevention, as well,” Forbes said.

But there is a chance that certain medications might be too strong or pesticide-heavy for your pet. To combat this, vets say if you have any concerns or if your animal is showing signs of illness, bring them in.

“Some of the topical products you can see fur loss. Flea and tick collars you have to be careful because there’s some ones that are not super safe out there. So, you have to be careful with what you purchase. Every patient is different, sometimes I recommend a different product based on a patient’s medical history,” Forbes said.

Veterinarians also say they advise against at-home remedies such as essential oils or garlic to fight fleas and ticks because they can be toxic. They say it’s always best to consult an animal expert before taking matters into your own hands.

