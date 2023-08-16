Visiting Vermont historic sites is free for Bennington Battle Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont historic sites are free to the public for the day to honor Bennington Battle Day.

Today commemorates the day 246 years ago that colonial forces defeated the British in our region.

The battle was fought in Walloomsac, New York, where colonial forces intercepted British troops trying to get to important provisions 10 miles away in Bennington.

One of the historic sites open to the public today is the Bennington Battle Monument, which marks the site of the colonial arsenal.

