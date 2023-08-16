How to help
By Jess Langlois
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another mixed bag of a day across our area. Some of us have seen more sun, while others have had to deal with some locally heavy downpours. That mix of conditions will continue through the evening, but showers will trend lighter through the evening. It will still be muggy through the overnight hours. Plan for some areas of low clouds or fog into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a muggy, but mainly dry day. Once again, some areas will see more sun than others. Sunshine will likely emerge first across western areas and the Champlain Valley, meanwhile clouds will take a bit longer to clear out in the NEK and Upper Valley. That will have an impact on temperatures. Some Champlain Valley communities will see highs in the low to mid 80s, meanwhile eastern areas can expect highs in the 70s.

Rain chances are low, but not zero on Thursday. Some hit or miss showers will likely develop into the afternoon. More widespread rain returns Thursday night into Friday across northern New York, moving into Vermont Friday morning. There could be some locally heavier downpours or stronger wind gusts, but thankfully the threat for severe weather looks low.

Behind the cold front, we’ll see cooler and much less humid air to start the weekend on Saturday. Some clouds and a couple lighter showers may try to linger into Saturday, but the weekend in general still looks pleasant. Sunday will be warmer with more sun.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

