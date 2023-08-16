How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Just like Tuesday morning, we are kicking off the day with rain showers and locally heavier downpours. Unlike yesterday when much of the rain was across the southern half of the region today, most of the rain is further north. As we head through the rest of the morning hours, I suspect most of those showers should gradually begin to diminish. This afternoon looks mainly dry with some patchy sunshine, but a few spot showers here and there can’t be ruled out. Temperatures today should climb into the mid and upper 70s.

Most of Thursday looks to be dry, with partly sunny skies overhead. Again, there could be a few spotty showers. Temperatures Thursday climb into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will enter the picture Thursday night into Friday. That frontal system could feature some locally heavy downpours and some embedded thunderstorms. That frontal system will bring a drop in humidity and comfortable conditions for Saturday.

Not only Saturday, but the rest of the weekend is looking nice. Temperatures look a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s.

Happy Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

