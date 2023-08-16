How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

YouTube prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments

YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation...
YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation policy.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – YouTube is stepping up its efforts to stamp out medical misinformation on its platform.

The company said it is now removing false claims about cancer treatments.

The prohibited content includes videos promoting unproven treatments or therapies that have been deemed harmful by health authorities.

“For instance, a video that claims ‘garlic cures cancer,’ or ‘take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy’ would be removed,” the company said in its announcement.

The restrictions are already in effect. Enforcement will be ramped up in the coming weeks with both human and automated moderation reviews.

YouTube already bans misinformation about vaccines, abortions and any content that promotes eating disorders.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe

Latest News

FILE - In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla....
Oklahoma’s high court will consider a reparations case from 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos faces charges of impersonating an aide to a top...
Former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos faces charges of impersonating an aide to top House Republican
Capt. Benjamin Blick of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Kansas urged parents to remind kids...
After student killed by bus, officer says parents should remind kids about safety
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast