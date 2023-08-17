Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger responds to allegations of white supremacy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after being called a white supremacist by a former city employee, Burlington’s mayor is responding to the criticism and the chaotic City Council meeting that followed. Mayor Miro Weinberger was repeatedly called a racist, white supremacist and asked to resign. Thursday, he dismissed the accusations and defended the city report that spurred the outcry.

Monday’s City Council meeting turned contentious when people speaking at the public forum lashed out at Mayor Weinberger for a report the city issued alleging mismanagement or carelessness on the part of former director racial equity director Tyeastia Green in planning the city’s 2022 Juneteenth celebration.

“Anybody who spends this level of energy and ego and pride and pettiness and surrounds yourself with the next people to take a Black woman out means that you are in for something for yourself, following your time as mayor,” Ferene Paris Meyer of Burlington said at the City Council meeting.

Much of the controversy surrounds why the report was even undertaken in the first place. Supporters of Green called the report a witch hunt against Green.

But the mayor defends the report in light of similar allegations against Green in Minneapolis, where she worked after she left Burlington.

“We thought it was important to do this report given the accounts that were coming out of Minneapolis. This was a financial review to find out what happened here. It did that. I am aware that there are some who are trying to use this report to advance their own bio agendas, and I condemn that and reject that,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Green said the report was evidence the mayor is a white supremacist and many of her supporters demanded the mayor resign.

Progressive City Councilor Zoraya Hightower said the decision to investigate Green’s work was potentially borne out of bias, and the report was poorly done.

Others, like former council president Max Tracy, were shocked Green’s integrity was challenged as a result of this review.

“You open the door for racists, walk through and threaten to harm Black people in our community. That is what you’ve done, you’ve caused harm to Black people in our community and that harm is only just beginning,” Tracy said.

The mayor says financial responsibility and advancing equity issues have been core values since the start of his time as mayor and he believes this report is consistent with past actions of financial management by his administration. He says the criticism is unfair and does not reflect his record on race issues.

“I think what happened Monday night, well beyond that it did kind of descend into being personal attacks. Some of the accusations made against me I find abhorrent. They are completely inconsistent with my values, with the vision I’ve had for the city for the department. And I reject them,” Weinberger said.

The City Council voted Monday night to send both the financial review and the Progressives’ response to it to the council’s human resources committee to consider the full impact of the report on the city and the employees named.

They hope there could be a process established for independent oversight of hiring and retention policies to prevent discriminatory practices.

