Central Vermont Medical Center nurses, tech staff vote to unionize

Nurses and tech professionals at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin have voted to...
Nurses and tech professionals at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin have voted to unionize. - File photo(WCAX)
By Laura Ullman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses and tech professionals at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin have voted to unionize.

The vote comes after more than a year of discussions.

The staffers said they have been facing shortages, putting a strain on patient-employee ratios.

They also said prospective employees said they wanted to work as part of a union.

Erin Kelly, a registered nurse in the psychiatry unit, said she’s glad the union won in the end.

“I really like when everybody has a voice, and the community really needs us here. It’s Central Vermont, we have a lot going on,” Kelly said.

Nurses voted 150-116 in favor of the formation, while tech professionals voted 66-36.

The medical center’s president says regardless of the vote, the hospital’s priority remains taking care of their patients.

The staff will now focus on writing a new contract with Central Vermont Medical Center.

