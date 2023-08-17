Central Vermont Medical Center nurses, tech staff vote to unionize

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses and tech professionals at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin have voted to unionize.

The vote comes after more than a year of discussions.

The staffers said they have been facing shortages, putting a strain on patient-employee ratios.

They also said prospective employees said they wanted to work as part of a union.

Erin Kelly, a registered nurse in the psychiatry unit, said she’s glad the union won in the end.

“I really like when everybody has a voice, and the community really needs us here. It’s Central Vermont, we have a lot going on,” Kelly said.

Nurses voted 150-116 in favor of the formation, while tech professionals voted 66-36.

The medical center’s president says regardless of the vote, the hospital’s priority remains taking care of their patients.

The staff will now focus on writing a new contract with Central Vermont Medical Center.

