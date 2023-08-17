How to help
Divers check damaged pipe in Winooski River

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Divers were in the Winooski River on Thursday to check how badly a pipe was damaged during last month’s flooding.

The burst pipe spilled millions of gallons of untreated water into the Winooski River for weeks.

However, due to consistent rainfalls, the river has not been clear enough for divers to actually put eyes on the damaged pipe in the river-- until Thursday.

“Our divers weren’t able to see anything but they were able to go by feel and we’re able to basically support with the dye testing and show that it appears that the pipe has separated near to shore either in one or two locations next to north plant,” said Chapin Spencer of Burlington Public Works.

They have already put out a request for an engineering team to deal with patching the broken pipe when the time comes.

They say the temporary pipe has been functioning well. They’ve had three instances where untreated water went into the river, they but say they were small releases, resulting in around 104,000 gallons total released.

