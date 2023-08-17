Efforts to tackle the growing mental health crisis in Addison County

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a meeting of minds in Middlebury on Thursday when Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint, Vermont Mental Health Commissioner Alison Krompf and other state leaders met to discuss the growing mental health crisis in Addison County.

Counseling Service of Addison County Executive Director Rachel Lee Cummings says mental health in the region has worsened in recent years.

“We’re definitely feeling sort of the after-effects of the pandemic. We’re noticing an increase in the number of calls coming in for crisis services, especially with kids,” Cummings said.

The center has also noticed an increase in the severity of symptoms that callers are describing.

All of this comes as mental health providers across the state, including Counseling Service of Addison County, are facing monumental staffing shortages.

During the pandemic, Vermont’s suicide rates reached an all-time high.

Balint worries recent flooding could exacerbate the crisis. She plans on problem-solving in Washington, D.C.

“I’ll be looking to work with members of Congress to really make more robust systems of mental health support following emergencies such as this,” said Balint, D-Vermont.

On the state level, the Department of Mental Health released a new initiative to track suicide prevention resources and locate gaps in services. They say most Vermonters tackling mental health challenges seek help in the ER or from their primary care physician. The suicide prevention platform will prepare more health professionals to address mental health issues.

“We need health care to come along with us so they can be more aware of how to ask these questions and help people get through the doors to high-quality treatment,” Krompf said.

State leaders say they’re currently working to boost mental health resources across the state and hope the suicide prevention platform kickstarts change.

