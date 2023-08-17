How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Efforts to tackle the growing mental health crisis in Addison County

There was a meeting of minds in Middlebury on Thursday to tackle Vermont's growing mental...
There was a meeting of minds in Middlebury on Thursday to tackle Vermont's growing mental health crisis. -File photo(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a meeting of minds in Middlebury on Thursday when Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint, Vermont Mental Health Commissioner Alison Krompf and other state leaders met to discuss the growing mental health crisis in Addison County.

Counseling Service of Addison County Executive Director Rachel Lee Cummings says mental health in the region has worsened in recent years.

“We’re definitely feeling sort of the after-effects of the pandemic. We’re noticing an increase in the number of calls coming in for crisis services, especially with kids,” Cummings said.

The center has also noticed an increase in the severity of symptoms that callers are describing.

All of this comes as mental health providers across the state, including Counseling Service of Addison County, are facing monumental staffing shortages.

During the pandemic, Vermont’s suicide rates reached an all-time high.

Balint worries recent flooding could exacerbate the crisis. She plans on problem-solving in Washington, D.C.

“I’ll be looking to work with members of Congress to really make more robust systems of mental health support following emergencies such as this,” said Balint, D-Vermont.

On the state level, the Department of Mental Health released a new initiative to track suicide prevention resources and locate gaps in services. They say most Vermonters tackling mental health challenges seek help in the ER or from their primary care physician. The suicide prevention platform will prepare more health professionals to address mental health issues.

“We need health care to come along with us so they can be more aware of how to ask these questions and help people get through the doors to high-quality treatment,” Krompf said.

State leaders say they’re currently working to boost mental health resources across the state and hope the suicide prevention platform kickstarts change.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Surveillance photo
Can you help police identify robbery suspect?
A head-on crash in Moretown on Wednesday sent three people to the hospital. - File photo
Head-on crash sends 3 people to the hospital
Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Mirror...
Police investigating brazen burglaries at Stowe businesses

Latest News

Nurses and tech professionals at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin have voted to...
Central Vermont Medical Center nurses, tech staff vote to unionize
Residents of a subsidized housing building in Burlington say they’re sick of the drugs and...
Tenants complain Burlington apartment building is plagued by drugs, crime
The University of Vermont Medical Center is looking to make addiction treatment more accessible...
UVM Medical Center looks to make addiction treatment more accessible
A week after being called a white supremacist by a former city employee, Burlington's mayor is...
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger responds to allegations of white supremacy