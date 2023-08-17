Head-on crash sends three people to the hospital

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple people are in the hospital Wednesday following a head-on crash in Moretown.

Vermont state police say around 9:15 am they responded to a two-car crash on Route 100 near Old Talc Mine Road.

They say a 17-year-old boy from Warren was driving south on Route 100, when he crossed over the center line and hit another car in the oncoming lane.

His car rolled over sending him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver in the other car was Amanda Letourneau and Cheryl Messier both of Swanton. They’re both sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

