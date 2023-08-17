How to help
How you can help researchers study pollinators in Vermont

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - The Montshire Museum in Norwich is the site of a pollinator research project this summer.

The project through the Vermont Center for Ecostudies looks at different types of gardens, such as meadows and yards, to see what kids of flowers attract certain pollinators.

Researchers will use the information to restore natural areas and better support vulnerable species.

Though it’s based out of the Montshire Museum, anyone around the state can get involved in the project.

“If you have a camera or a smartphone, you can just take a photo of things, of pollinators that you see visiting the flowers in your favorite place that you like to walk, where you’re walking your dog or going with your family. And all of that data can be incredibly valuable. Community collected data to help us answer really important scientific questions,” said Desirée Narango, the PIP principal investigator.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Desirée Narango and Honor Hingston-Cox of the Montshire Museum.

The museum is hosting an event on Saturday to get folks involved. Click here for more information.

