Montpelier businesses continue to struggle on the road to recovery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A month after flooding took out businesses in downtown Montpelier -- Vermont’s capital city still looks like a ghost town. Shops closed, debris scattered, and fans blowing. At this point on the road to recovery -- business owners say they’re tired and looking for direction.

David Thomas, the owner of Langdon Street Tavern says he’s in a waiting game now. “We thought we could replace it all in a week. but that wasn’t the case, we had to replace all the floors, walls, basically everything and that takes time.”

Thomas opened Langdon Street Tavern in 2017, and says its a special place to come together, relax and enjoy some drinks and food

“It’s hard to be patient because we want to get back open and running again, all of our employees, they’re our biggest concern, they want to work. they have bills to pay, they want to pay rent, they want to work, but they can’t do it because they don’t have a job right now.”

As cleanup continues, businesses say it is still unclear when they can finally reopen their doors and get the all clear from the Health Department.

“We haven’t had too much guidance on that. We’ve had some, we’ve had documents sent to us, like this is what you need to reopen, here are your guidelines for that, but we’re not seeing them, technically on a day to day basis of face to face talking as I feel like we should’ve but haven’t seen it yet” adds Thomas.

The health department says they provided guidance to businesses directly after the flooding. They say they’ve been trying to help the areas who need it most.

“The public health inspectors have also been available as a technical resource to businesses for questions and if they are unsure of how to reopen, they are available to visit their establishments and answer questions also by phone or zoom calls for example” says, Elizabeth Wirsing with the Vermont Health Department.

The department says some businesses will have less extensive damage than others. In those situations they can do a self-inspection -- whereas others -- need more hands-on help.

“The businesses know their situation best, so the guidance is available for really making an assessment for what might be needed for their particular situation.”

As for Langdon Street Tavern the extent of damage means the waiting game continues.

Thomas says the state has helped his employees pay for the bills during the closure through the disaster relief fund, but the money only goes so far. People have had to start thinking about other places to work.

He says he hopes the waiting is over soon so he and his employees can get back to work serving the community.

