Moriah declares local state of emergency

MORIAH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A local state of emergency has been declared in Moriah, New York.

Local leaders made the declaration after heavy rain and flash flooding in the Essex County town on Wednesday.

Multiple parts of town are under a boil water advisory after a water main break. That includes homes on roads like Forge Hollow, Switchback, Elk Inn, certain homes from Tarbell Hill Road to Broad Street and the Moriah Central School.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.