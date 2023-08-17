How to help
Moriah declares local state of emergency

A local state of emergency has been declared in Moriah, New York, after flooding there. - File...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORIAH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A local state of emergency has been declared in Moriah, New York.

Local leaders made the declaration after heavy rain and flash flooding in the Essex County town on Wednesday.

Multiple parts of town are under a boil water advisory after a water main break. That includes homes on roads like Forge Hollow, Switchback, Elk Inn, certain homes from Tarbell Hill Road to Broad Street and the Moriah Central School.

