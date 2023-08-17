NH high school’s construction project focused on future of agriculture

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - A land swap of sorts is taking place in Newport, New Hampshire, to make room for a new agriculture center at the high school. The new center is connected to the tech center on campus which is getting a complete makeover.

Construction is well underway at the Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center which will eventually lead to an entirely new center with a renewed focus on agriculture.

Signs of construction are seen throughout the tech center which serves about 150 students annually. The nine programs range from cosmetology and nursing to welding and car repair.

But the agriculture program is also very popular among students and that program is expanding significantly.

“It feeds directly into the local economy. We have a lot of agriculture-related businesses in the area from farming to even food service,” said Eric Perry of the Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center.

Altogether, with the renovations, new equipment and new ag center, it’s an $18 million project. Most of that is being paid for with state and federal dollars.

Plans for an entirely new building have been drawn up that will bring the ag-related courses together under one roof.

“Our forestry and natural resources building is separate from our animal and plant science program and they do a lot of collaboration,” Perry said.

The building will be adjacent to the school on a parcel that has long been designated for recreation. But town officials have identified a new parcel north of the campus that will provide residents with new recreation areas to replace land lost in the construction.

“The school is currently calculating what they need for the new project at the high school and then we will offset an equal amount of land,” Interim Town Manager Paul Brown said.

Recreation is important to this town, but officials say so is the tech center.

“The expansion up there I think it going to expand the opportunities and the exposure for kids in those programs, and they lead to jobs in the area and hopefully keep people in the area working,” Brown said.

Educators say that is one of the main goals of Sugar River Valley.

“Career-ready skills that they can leave high school and do, or leave high school, having taken a career and tech program and go and thrive in a college setting,” Perry said.

Most on the interior work will be completed this school year but students will likely not have access to the new agricultural center until the following school year.

