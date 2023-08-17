How to help
Northfield hires new police chief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new chief has been picked to lead the Northfield Police Department.

The town manager says Pierre Gomez has been hired. Gomez is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and brings nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience to Northfield.

Gomez is set to replace Chief John Helfant, who has been at the center of controversy in town and was supposed to retire as chief in May.

WCAX News reached out to the town to clarify whether Helfant is still chief and whether he’ll remain on the force but we had not yet heard back when this story was published.

Gomez is set to begin his new role as chief next month.

Northfield Police chief set to retire amid community controversy

Washington County prosecutor to decline cases involving Northfield chief

Closer look at case of Vermont cop accused of lying

Man wants to withdraw guilty plea, says Vt. officer lied

Man who says Vt. officer lied could see charges dismissed

Does body cam video clear accused Vermont cop?

Sold out show for hip-hop concert at Burlington City Hall