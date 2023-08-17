Northfield hires new police chief

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new chief has been picked to lead the Northfield Police Department.

The town manager says Pierre Gomez has been hired. Gomez is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and brings nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience to Northfield.

Gomez is set to replace Chief John Helfant, who has been at the center of controversy in town and was supposed to retire as chief in May.

WCAX News reached out to the town to clarify whether Helfant is still chief and whether he’ll remain on the force but we had not yet heard back when this story was published.

Gomez is set to begin his new role as chief next month.

