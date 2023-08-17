How to help
NY Attorney General tackles Migrant crisis in NYC

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Attorney General is taking action to ease the migrant crisis in the state.

Letitia James joined 18 other AG’s in asking the Department of Homeland Security to expedite the work permit program.

The letter said that delays and inefficiencies in the process makes it harder for migrants to find work and leave cities, an issue putting strain on city resources and making it hard for them to support themselves.

James also points out that some industries have increased demand for workers and that faster work authorization could help fill those gaps.

