How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police identify 2nd driver killed in Warren crash

Police have released new details about a crash in Warren that left two men dead, including the...
Police have released new details about a crash in Warren that left two men dead, including the name of the second man. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new details about a crash in Warren that left two men dead, including the name of the second man.

It happened Monday at about 8:30 p.m. on Route 100 near Leland Jones Road.

Vermont State Police say their investigation found that Harley LaPlante, 37, of Warren, was headed south in the northbound lane when he crashed head-on into Douglas Morrill, 61, of Granville. Both men died at the scene.

Each driver was alone in their vehicle. Police say both men were wearing seat belts.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the state police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

Related Story:

2 killed in Warren crash

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Surveillance photo
Can you help police identify robbery suspect?
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Mirror...
Police investigating brazen burglaries at Stowe businesses

Latest News

Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home...
Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff
Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home...
Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Since 2018, Vermont has paid people to move to the Green Mountain State. The worker relocation...
Vermont ends funding for worker relocation program