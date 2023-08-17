Police identify 2nd driver killed in Warren crash

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new details about a crash in Warren that left two men dead, including the name of the second man.

It happened Monday at about 8:30 p.m. on Route 100 near Leland Jones Road.

Vermont State Police say their investigation found that Harley LaPlante, 37, of Warren, was headed south in the northbound lane when he crashed head-on into Douglas Morrill, 61, of Granville. Both men died at the scene.

Each driver was alone in their vehicle. Police say both men were wearing seat belts.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the state police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

