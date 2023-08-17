How to help
Police investigating string of burglaries, vandalisms in Morristown

A string of burglaries and vandalisms in Morristown has police busy with multiple...
- File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A string of burglaries and vandalisms in Morristown has police busy with multiple investigations there.

Officers say it’s all happened in the last month or so, starting with the vandalism of a swift water rescue equipment trailer in July.

Since then, at least five businesses reported stolen items, including the Manosh Car Wash, Napa Auto Parts, Siam Valley Thai Restaurant, Menard’s Agway and Aubuchon Hardware.

Two men have been arrested in connection with one of those incidents, and six other cases are still under investigation.

Morristown Police say if you see something suspicious, contact them at 802-888-4211.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

