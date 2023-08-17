Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home and later died by suicide.

Burlington Police say Harold Ryan, 55, of Georgia, Vermont, broke into the house on Killarney Drive in Burlington’s New North End just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the homeowner knew Ryan, but he did not have permission to enter the home.

The homeowner called the police after spotting Ryan on a home surveillance camera.

Police say Ryan barricaded himself inside the garage and a standoff ensued. Negotiators tried to coax him out, but he refused.

At about 7:35 p.m., police say they heard a gunshot and entered the garage, where they found Ryan dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Killarney Drive was closed to traffic during the situation and several neighbors were evacuated.

Related Story:

Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.