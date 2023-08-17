How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home and later died by suicide.

Burlington Police say Harold Ryan, 55, of Georgia, Vermont, broke into the house on Killarney Drive in Burlington’s New North End just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the homeowner knew Ryan, but he did not have permission to enter the home.

The homeowner called the police after spotting Ryan on a home surveillance camera.

Police say Ryan barricaded himself inside the garage and a standoff ensued. Negotiators tried to coax him out, but he refused.

At about 7:35 p.m., police say they heard a gunshot and entered the garage, where they found Ryan dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Killarney Drive was closed to traffic during the situation and several neighbors were evacuated.

Related Story:

Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Surveillance photo
Can you help police identify robbery suspect?
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Mirror...
Police investigating brazen burglaries at Stowe businesses

Latest News

Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home...
Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Since 2018, Vermont has paid people to move to the Green Mountain State. The worker relocation...
Vermont ends funding for worker relocation program
FILE
A reminder about school bus etiquette for the back-to-school season