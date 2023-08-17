How to help
Public meeting Thursday on PCBs in Bellows Falls Union High School

The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union will hold a public meeting Thursday night to discuss...
The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union will hold a public meeting Thursday night to discuss the action plan for elevated levels of PCBs at Bellows Falls Union High School.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union will hold a public meeting Thursday night to discuss the action plan for elevated levels of PCBs at Bellows Falls Union High School.

High PCB levels were detected in both the gymnasium and auditorium at the high school.

The carcinogen, which was previously used in building materials, can be harmful to the immune, reproductive and nervous systems.

The supervisory union is already installing carbon filters at the school and is also considering a plan to limit time in the building while the cause of the PCBs is identified.

“Our first concern is for safety. The safety of our students and safety of our staff and we are going to take every measure that we can put in place. We are told that the carbon filters could help to greatly reduce the airborne particulates,” Superintendent Andrew Haas said.

State law requires schools across Vermont to test for PCBs. Bellows Falls Union High School is one of 23 schools that have high indoor air concentration levels that need to be addressed.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Click here for details.

