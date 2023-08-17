A reminder about school bus etiquette for the back-to-school season

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Milton Police Department is co-hosting a free barbecue to remind drivers of the danger of passing a school bus when the red lights are on.

The ‘Red Lights Flashing = No Passing’ event has been going on since 2019. This year it will be at the Grange Hall parking lot in Milton starting at 11:00 a.m. this morning.

The fine for passing a school bus is $249.00 and a 5 point violation.

