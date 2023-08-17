Sold out show for hip-hop concert at Burlington City Hall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A familiar face in Vermont will host a sold-out show at the End of Summer Jam on Thursday night in Burlington-- Kelly Butts-Spirito, also known as Love, Kelly.

The hip-hop concert is at Contois Auditorium inside City Hall.

It will feature eight different artists, including unreleased music from North Ave Jax.

We caught up with Love, Kelly before the big performance.

“I feel like the coolest thing about the events that we’ve done in the past, and hopefully this event too, is that people always collaborate and meet new friends. And then like I’ll look on Instagram and they’re collaborating independently from what we did originally, but they met them through the show,” Butts-Spirito said.

Last fall, Butts-Spirito and North Ave Jax were part of an outdoor concert at City Hall Park that was canceled due to security concerns. Butts-Spirito told us this concert will be properly secured and the group worked with the city to make the show happen.

