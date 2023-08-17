How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Study aims to find source of microplastics in Lake Champlain

The two types of microplastics found in Lake Champlain: one is black and found in deep waters,...
The two types of microplastics found in Lake Champlain: one is black and found in deep waters, the other is white and washes up along the beaches.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new two-year study is being carried out by the University of Vermont, SUNY Plattsburgh and Lake Champlain Sea Grant to figure out the source of tiny plastics in Lake Champlain.

“Should we be concerned? I would come down and say yes on that. I would be on the side of yes,” said Tim Mihuc, an environmental science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Walking down the Plattsburgh City Beach, you may find microplastics washing onto land from the lake.

Mihuc says the microplastic study will specifically look at two different types of plastic found in the lake. One is black and can be found in deep waters, while the other is white and washes up along the beaches.

“They are like the little thing you put on your kitchen cabinet as a stop, those little things you stick on your cabinet, they are about that size,” Mihuc said. “They are a hard plastic and there is some concern because there are thousands of these on the Plattsburgh City Beach right now.”

Thousands of plastic pieces he believes to be industrial.

“They both look to me like industrial plastics of some kind... some kind of pre-industrial plastic that you would use then to make something out of it,” he said.

Anne Jefferson, the director at the Lake Champlain Sea Grant, says the study will hopefully also shed light on the success of plastic policies.

“Are we doing better because of our proactive legislation or the characteristics of our basin or do we have the same level of problem that they are seeing in other places of the world?” Jefferson said.

As for its effects on the lake and on the human body, Mihuc says more research needs to be done. But identifying where the microplastics came from is a priority.

Reporter Alek LaShomb: Will there be any recommendations brought to the city, for example, say following this study?

Tim Mihuc: Potentially depending on what we find say here at the Plattsburgh City Beach if we can figure out the source of that is... if it is in the city we would go to the city and say can we partner with you can we try to figure out how to prevent these plastics from entering the lake?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
Surveillance photo
Can you help police identify robbery suspect?
A head-on crash in Moretown on Wednesday sent three people to the hospital. - File photo
Head-on crash sends 3 people to the hospital
Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Mirror...
Police investigating brazen burglaries at Stowe businesses

Latest News

A string of burglaries and vandalisms in Morristown has police busy with multiple...
Police investigating string of burglaries, vandalisms in Morristown
A Vermont man pleaded guilty on Thursday to traveling to New York for sex with a child. - File...
Vt. man pleads guilty to traveling to NY for sex with minor
Our Kiana Burks got a live demonstration from a FEMA agent on how to save your important items,...
How to save your family treasures
Divers were in the Winooski River on Thursday to check how badly a pipe was damaged during last...
Divers check damaged pipe in Winooski River