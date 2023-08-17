Study aims to find source of microplastics in Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new two-year study is being carried out by the University of Vermont, SUNY Plattsburgh and Lake Champlain Sea Grant to figure out the source of tiny plastics in Lake Champlain.

“Should we be concerned? I would come down and say yes on that. I would be on the side of yes,” said Tim Mihuc, an environmental science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Walking down the Plattsburgh City Beach, you may find microplastics washing onto land from the lake.

Mihuc says the microplastic study will specifically look at two different types of plastic found in the lake. One is black and can be found in deep waters, while the other is white and washes up along the beaches.

“They are like the little thing you put on your kitchen cabinet as a stop, those little things you stick on your cabinet, they are about that size,” Mihuc said. “They are a hard plastic and there is some concern because there are thousands of these on the Plattsburgh City Beach right now.”

Thousands of plastic pieces he believes to be industrial.

“They both look to me like industrial plastics of some kind... some kind of pre-industrial plastic that you would use then to make something out of it,” he said.

Anne Jefferson, the director at the Lake Champlain Sea Grant, says the study will hopefully also shed light on the success of plastic policies.

“Are we doing better because of our proactive legislation or the characteristics of our basin or do we have the same level of problem that they are seeing in other places of the world?” Jefferson said.

As for its effects on the lake and on the human body, Mihuc says more research needs to be done. But identifying where the microplastics came from is a priority.

Reporter Alek LaShomb: Will there be any recommendations brought to the city, for example, say following this study?

Tim Mihuc: Potentially depending on what we find say here at the Plattsburgh City Beach if we can figure out the source of that is... if it is in the city we would go to the city and say can we partner with you can we try to figure out how to prevent these plastics from entering the lake?

