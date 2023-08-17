Suspicious odor draws hazmat response at NH post office

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - A suspicious smell drew a hazmat response at the post office in Newport, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

Employees were evacuated from the building at about 9 a.m. after smelling the suspicious odor.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including state hazmat crews, but no suspicious materials were found.

Eventually, the employees were allowed back inside and the building was reopened to the public.

The entire incident lasted for about three hours.

