UVM Medical Center looks to make addiction treatment more accessible

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center is looking to make addiction treatment more accessible with an integrated approach.

Instead of continuing to maintain two different programs, they plan to combine them and add another one. Officials say that will help those in need by providing better access to individual, group and medication treatment.

The center has also expanded referral methods so people can self-refer or be referred by their loved ones.

Dr. Brady Heward of the UVM Health Network says the changes come as the community attempts to manage an uptick in overdoses.

“This is an effort for us to really expand our services and open additional spots to come into treatment. We’re really-- our mission is really to provide the best care for people who need the services,” Heward said.

In addition to this integrated approach, they will also allow walk-ins on Wednesday mornings.

