Vermont ends funding for worker relocation program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since 2018, Vermont has paid people to move to the Green Mountain State. The worker relocation incentive program was funded by the legislature until this session, when it didn’t garner enough support.

Since the program kicked off, 876 grant recipients have moved in, yielding over 1750 new people in Vermont communities, but it’s no longer accepting applications.

New England native Natalie Conway left Oregon for St. Johnsbury with her husband and daughter in December.

“Coming back to New England was a priority for us to be closer to family. We really love mountain biking in the outdoors, so the Northeast Kingdom was kind of a slam dunk for us,” said Conway.

She is one of the thousands who took advantage of the state’s worker relocation program, claiming the full $7,500 offered to offset the pricey cross-country move.

Conway is an educator joining Vermont’s public school system this fall. “We’re just really thankful that Vermont has been so welcoming,” she said.

The state says at least 554 recipients work for Vermont companies since the program kicked off. 324 of them work remotely for an out of state program.

Joan Goldstein is the Commissioner of the Department of Economic Development who notes many of the new residents are on the younger side, averaging around 35, and many are bringing children.

“You’re getting more people moving to the rural sections. Especially if they’re moving from a big metro area. As a result of COVID people moved to Vermont,” said Goldstein.

From 2018 to 2022, the state appropriated funding for the program grew from $500,000 to $3 million, with rewards up to $10,000. That’s since dropped to $7,500. In 2019, a state audit questioned the program’s cost effectiveness.

In that same timeframe, the parameters have evolved to accept both remote and in person workers.

“We thought of it as a success. People get very, very specific, and we’re like, well, how much did you really move the needle on on population? That’s hard to tell because a lot of people moved here as a result of the pandemic. We’re not sure how much of that is going to be permanent,” said Goldstein.

While the goal is to bolster Vermont’s aging population, a statewide housing crunch makes that difficult.

“St. Johnsbury was an easy decision, finding housing was not easy at all. We lived in an Airbnb for about a month, with my in laws for a couple of weeks, and in a hotel for a week or so before we finally found our home, and we were really lucky,” said Conway.

Goldstein acknowledges this reality but notes movement to increase housing supply works in favor for those able to move in, pay, and stimulate the market.

While applications are closed and this program is currently not being re-funded, the state says there’s around $578,000 remaining to issue to the long list of applicants in the pool.

