Vermont Law and Graduate School offering legal help to flooded businesses

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For businesses that suffered losses from the recent flooding, there is legal help available through the Vermont Law and Graduate School.

Nicole Killoran is the director of the school’s entrepreneurial legal laboratory. She told our Darren Perron about the legal assistance the school is offering. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here for more information on the program

Click here to request legal help.

