Vermont State Fair celebrates its 177th year

By Kiana Burks
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Fair is underway in Rutland.

This is the fair’s 177th year. It’s a Vermont tradition that dates all the way back to 1846, making it one of the oldest fairs in the entire country.

People come from all over the Northeast to enjoy the festivities.

Since the event kicked off Wednesday, vendors, staff and volunteers have been ushering in visitors to enjoy all the fair has to offer, from food to carnival rides.

People I spoke to say the fair perfectly showcases Vermont culture, and whether you’re young or old, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Now along with all the fun, the fair is also being used as a space to reach out and offer resources to victims of last month’s historic floods. FEMA volunteers are teaching people how to salvage some of their treasures that may have been damaged as well as how to apply for loans and other types of financial assistance.

