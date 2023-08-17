How to help
Vt. man pleads guilty to traveling to NY for sex with minor

A Vermont man pleaded guilty on Thursday to traveling to New York for sex with a child.
A Vermont man pleaded guilty on Thursday to traveling to New York for sex with a child. - File photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Vermont man pleaded guilty on Thursday to traveling to New York for sex with a child.

Scott Westervelt, 46, of Bennington, admitted that between January and June of 2022, he exchanged sexually explicit messages online with someone posing as a man who was sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy. He expressed his desire to do the same and arranged to meet the man and the boy in Lake George, New York.

Westervelt was arrested at the meet-up location.

He will be sentenced in December to at least six years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

